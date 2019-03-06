See All Nurse Practitioners in Germantown, TN
Venetia Smith, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Venetia Smith, FNP

Venetia Smith, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Germantown, TN. 

Venetia Smith works at BMG Humphreys Family Practice in Germantown, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Venetia Smith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Memorial Medical Group Inc
    6685 Poplar Ave Ste 120, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 685-8245
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 06, 2019
    I don't have any young children but want to say she is down to earth, makes you feel comfortable while visiting. This doctor listens to your concerns give and gives great advice to better your health. And love the doctors website which lets you communicate with her as well. It give you your test results, billing information. ?????
    Tina Polk in Memphis, TN — Mar 06, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Venetia Smith, FNP
    About Venetia Smith, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124306097
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Venetia Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Venetia Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Venetia Smith works at BMG Humphreys Family Practice in Germantown, TN. View the full address on Venetia Smith’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Venetia Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Venetia Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Venetia Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Venetia Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

