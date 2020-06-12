Vera Holloway accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Vera Holloway, LPC
Overview
Vera Holloway, LPC is a Counselor in Thibodaux, LA.
Vera Holloway works at
Locations
Touchstone Center LLC142 Rue Marguerite Apt A, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Directions (985) 625-0023
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
My review for Dr. Vera Holloway Phenomenal counselor. She has helped my family in countless ways and has helped us to transform my marriage completely. She's caring and empathetic, but does not just tell you what you want to hear. I have always found her to be compassionately honest with me, even when it was tough to hear. She is highly respected in the community and the more we have gotten to know her, the more we are impressed with how she uses her time, gifts and talents to give back to those in need and in vulnerable situations. I have also referred clients to her with no hesitation. Beware of the bad reviews. Counseling is tough, and not everyone's experiences will be the same. In my own experience, having seen many different counselors over the years, Dr. Holloway is by far the best I have seen, and although we don't need to see her nearly as frequently as before, we continue to visit her occasionally for continued growth and improvement. She has my highest recommendation.
About Vera Holloway, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1912354226
8 patients have reviewed Vera Holloway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vera Holloway.
