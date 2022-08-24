Vera Imperiale, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Vera Imperiale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Vera Imperiale, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Vera Imperiale, APRN
Vera Imperiale, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Albany, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Vera Imperiale's Office Locations
- 1 409 New Karner Rd, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 456-3614
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I’m not really sure why some of these other reviewers are talking so negative about her. I’ve had Vera for almost 3 years now & I have never once 1. Been without my meds 2. Felt she was trying to push any religion on me. Or 3. Had any experience where she was rude. …. I think she’s been absolutely great, calling me back the SAME DAY I call, she’s always listens to what i say I feel I need. I also don’t see her as a “therapist” but she’s definitely great in my opinion! ….
About Vera Imperiale, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1699890095
Frequently Asked Questions
Vera Imperiale has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Vera Imperiale accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Vera Imperiale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Vera Imperiale. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vera Imperiale.
