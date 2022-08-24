See All Nurse Practitioners in Albany, NY
Vera Imperiale, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Vera Imperiale, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.1 (39)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Vera Imperiale, APRN

Vera Imperiale, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Albany, NY. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Vera Imperiale's Office Locations

  1. 1
    409 New Karner Rd, Albany, NY 12205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 456-3614
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Vera Imperiale?

    Aug 24, 2022
    I’m not really sure why some of these other reviewers are talking so negative about her. I’ve had Vera for almost 3 years now & I have never once 1. Been without my meds 2. Felt she was trying to push any religion on me. Or 3. Had any experience where she was rude. …. I think she’s been absolutely great, calling me back the SAME DAY I call, she’s always listens to what i say I feel I need. I also don’t see her as a “therapist” but she’s definitely great in my opinion! ….
    Mollie Fernandez — Aug 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Vera Imperiale, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Vera Imperiale, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Vera Imperiale to family and friends

    Vera Imperiale's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Vera Imperiale

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Vera Imperiale, APRN.

    About Vera Imperiale, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699890095
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Vera Imperiale, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Vera Imperiale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Vera Imperiale has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Vera Imperiale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    39 patients have reviewed Vera Imperiale. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vera Imperiale.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vera Imperiale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vera Imperiale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Vera Imperiale, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.