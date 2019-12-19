See All Nurse Midwives in Draper, UT
Veronica Blair, CNM

Midwifery
5.0 (27)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Veronica Blair, CNM

Veronica Blair, CNM is a Midwife in Draper, UT. 

Veronica Blair works at Lone Peak OB/GYN in Draper, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Veronica Blair's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lone Peak OB/GYN
    96 E Kimballs Ln Ste 202 Bldg 3, Draper, UT 84020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5519

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lone Peak Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Veronica Blair, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174774301
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Westminster College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Veronica Blair, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Veronica Blair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Veronica Blair has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Veronica Blair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Veronica Blair works at Lone Peak OB/GYN in Draper, UT. View the full address on Veronica Blair’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Veronica Blair. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Veronica Blair.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Veronica Blair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Veronica Blair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

