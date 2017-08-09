Overview of Dr. Veronica Clement, PHD

Dr. Veronica Clement, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg and St. Anthony's Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.