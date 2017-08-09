See All Neuropsychologists in St Petersburg, FL
Dr. Veronica Clement, PHD

Neuropsychology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Veronica Clement, PHD

Dr. Veronica Clement, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg and St. Anthony's Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Clement's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1201 5th Ave N Ste 204 # 206, St Petersburg, FL 33705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
  • St. Anthony's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Age-Related Cognitive Decline
AIDS Dementia Complex
Alzheimer's Disease
Age-Related Cognitive Decline
AIDS Dementia Complex
Alzheimer's Disease

Treatment frequency



Age-Related Cognitive Decline Chevron Icon
AIDS Dementia Complex Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cognitive Impairment in Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Developmental Disorders Chevron Icon
Frontotemporal Dementia Chevron Icon
Impaired Cognition Chevron Icon
Intraoperative Mapping Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Neurodegenerative Diseases Chevron Icon
Neurodevelopmental Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Aug 09, 2017
    Aug 09, 2017
I brought my mom for evaluation of dementia. Dr. Clement and her staff were professional, personable, THOROUGH, and compassionate. The office is run efficiently and Dr. Clement herself spent and hour and a half personally explaining the test results. Her diagnosis is specific and how to help my mom is much clearer today.
    Anne Harman in Clearwater, FL — Aug 09, 2017
    About Dr. Veronica Clement, PHD

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1801913488
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education
    • University of South Florida
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Veronica Clement, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clement is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clement has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clement has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Clement. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clement.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clement, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clement appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

