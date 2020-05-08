Veronica Davis, LPC-S is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Veronica Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Veronica Davis, LPC-S is a Counselor in Mobile, AL.
Locations
-
1
License Professional Counseling Services, LLC605 Bel Air Blvd Ste 33, Mobile, AL 36606 Directions (251) 444-9740
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AllKids Health Insurance
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Made Me Feel Comfortable & Really Helped Me Learn How To Reduce My Anxiety That I Have Had For YEARS.
About Veronica Davis, LPC-S
- Counseling
- English
- 1487956884
Education & Certifications
- Troy University
Frequently Asked Questions
Veronica Davis accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Veronica Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Veronica Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Veronica Davis.
