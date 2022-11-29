Veronica Estrada accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Veronica Estrada, FNP-C
Overview of Veronica Estrada, FNP-C
Veronica Estrada, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Lubbock, TX.
Veronica Estrada's Office Locations
UMC Obstetrics & Gynecology - Amber Coon, MD4403 6TH ST, Lubbock, TX 79416 Directions (806) 791-1122
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is the best! God used her to save my dad’s life. I will always be so grateful to God and to doctor Veronica???? she cares for the patient!
About Veronica Estrada, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1396297552
Veronica Estrada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Veronica Estrada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Veronica Estrada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.