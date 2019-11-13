Veronica Garcia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Veronica Garcia, PA-C
Overview
Veronica Garcia, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Orlando, FL.
Veronica Garcia works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Health Care5308 S John Young Pkwy Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32839 Directions (407) 240-9766
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Veronica Garcia?
Dr. Veronica treated my two children from when they were babies to teenagers. There is no one like her! She is brilliant and extremely knowledgeable. On top of that, she is truly passionate about her job and really dedicates her time to build a relationship with her patients.
About Veronica Garcia, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1497836258
Frequently Asked Questions
Veronica Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Veronica Garcia works at
4 patients have reviewed Veronica Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Veronica Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Veronica Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Veronica Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.