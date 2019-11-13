See All Physicians Assistants in Orlando, FL
Veronica Garcia, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.8 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Veronica Garcia, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Orlando, FL. 

Veronica Garcia works at Pediatric Health Care in Orlando, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Health Care
    5308 S John Young Pkwy Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32839 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 240-9766

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 13, 2019
Dr. Veronica treated my two children from when they were babies to teenagers. There is no one like her! She is brilliant and extremely knowledgeable. On top of that, she is truly passionate about her job and really dedicates her time to build a relationship with her patients.
Maria E. — Nov 13, 2019
Photo: Veronica Garcia, PA-C
About Veronica Garcia, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1497836258
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Veronica Garcia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Veronica Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Veronica Garcia works at Pediatric Health Care in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Veronica Garcia’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Veronica Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Veronica Garcia.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Veronica Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Veronica Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

