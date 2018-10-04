Veronica Mascorro accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Veronica Mascorro, LPC
Overview
Veronica Mascorro, LPC is a Counselor in El Paso, TX.
Veronica Mascorro works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Border Pain Institute PA4849 N Mesa St Ste 201, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 777-4399
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Veronica Mascorro?
Mrs. Mascorro is very easy to talk to, she made me feel comfortable and I felt like I was in a safe judge free environment, I recommend her to anyone.
About Veronica Mascorro, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1235582941
Frequently Asked Questions
Veronica Mascorro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Veronica Mascorro works at
Veronica Mascorro has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Veronica Mascorro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Veronica Mascorro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Veronica Mascorro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.