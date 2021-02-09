Veronica Pike has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Veronica Pike, FNP-C
Veronica Pike, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Austin, TX.
Downtown Doctor1611 W 5th St Ste 180, Austin, TX 78703 Directions (512) 391-9400Monday7:00am - 2:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFridayClosedSaturday10:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Veronica was not only knowledgeable but also detailed and caring. She took her time and fully explained a few treatment plans and why she was recommending one over another for me in particular. She reviewed my case prior to meeting (rare these days) and the appointment didn't feel rushed. Highly recommend
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1508110677
Veronica Pike has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Veronica Pike. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Veronica Pike.
