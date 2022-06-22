Veronica Roddy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Veronica Roddy
Veronica Roddy is a Nurse Practitioner in Albany, NY.
Veronica Roddy's Office Locations
Urological Institute of Northeastern New York23 Hackett Blvd # MC208, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-3341
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She was very thorough. She was compassionate. She gave me as much time as I needed. Answered all my questions when I left there I was at ease
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1699231324
Veronica Roddy accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Veronica Roddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Veronica Roddy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Veronica Roddy.
