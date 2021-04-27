Veronica Soto, RPA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Veronica Soto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Veronica Soto, RPA-C
Overview
Veronica Soto, RPA-C is a Physician Assistant in Irvine, CA.
Veronica Soto works at
Locations
Pain specialists of Orange County IRVINE35 Creek Rd, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 297-3838
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great rapport with Veronica, but then, this year, I was given another PA to assist my problem, via telephone. I want to see Veronica again. When I went to the Laguna Hills location last week it was closed. Never having seen any of the doctors here, I don't know to whom I should leave a message. Two calls; no reply, so far. I need a Rx re-filled for pregabalin for my mouth/tongue pain.
About Veronica Soto, RPA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1851312284
Veronica Soto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Veronica Soto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Veronica Soto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Veronica Soto.
