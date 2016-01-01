Vicki Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Vicki Allen, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Vicki Allen, PA is a Physician Assistant in Charleston, SC.
Vicki Allen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Musc Department of Pathology and Lab Medicine171 Ashley Ave, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions (843) 792-1414
- 2 8992 University Blvd, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 792-3021
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Vicki Allen?
About Vicki Allen, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1811987407
Frequently Asked Questions
Vicki Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Vicki Allen works at
Vicki Allen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Vicki Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vicki Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vicki Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.