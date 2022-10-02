See All Dermatologists in Pasco, WA
Vicki Haines, DCNP

Dermatology
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Vicki Haines, DCNP is a Dermatologist in Pasco, WA. 

Vicki Haines works at Atomic Dermatology in Pasco, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atomic Dermatology
    9221 Sandifur Pkwy, Pasco, WA 99301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 233-7546

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Premera Blue Cross

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 02, 2022
    I totally recommended Vicki at Atomic Dermatology! I started going to Vicki a couple of years ago and I feel very confident she is not only very knowledgeable but very nice, personable and treats you like family. I recommended my fiancé see her as well where she found a small cancerous area. She was able to see him quickly and removed it right away before it got any worse. Thanks so much for being so wonderful and caring.
    Linda Hammond — Oct 02, 2022
    Photo: Vicki Haines, DCNP
    About Vicki Haines, DCNP

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720386808
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Vicki Haines, DCNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Vicki Haines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Vicki Haines has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Vicki Haines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Vicki Haines works at Atomic Dermatology in Pasco, WA. View the full address on Vicki Haines’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Vicki Haines. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vicki Haines.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vicki Haines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vicki Haines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

