Vicki Haines, DCNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Vicki Haines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Vicki Haines, DCNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Vicki Haines, DCNP is a Dermatologist in Pasco, WA.
Vicki Haines works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Atomic Dermatology9221 Sandifur Pkwy, Pasco, WA 99301 Directions (509) 233-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Premera Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Vicki Haines?
I totally recommended Vicki at Atomic Dermatology! I started going to Vicki a couple of years ago and I feel very confident she is not only very knowledgeable but very nice, personable and treats you like family. I recommended my fiancé see her as well where she found a small cancerous area. She was able to see him quickly and removed it right away before it got any worse. Thanks so much for being so wonderful and caring.
About Vicki Haines, DCNP
- Dermatology
- English
- 1720386808
Frequently Asked Questions
Vicki Haines has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Vicki Haines accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Vicki Haines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Vicki Haines works at
13 patients have reviewed Vicki Haines. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vicki Haines.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vicki Haines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vicki Haines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.