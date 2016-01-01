See All Nurse Practitioners in Tucson, AZ
Vicki McIntyre, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Vicki McIntyre, FNP

Vicki McIntyre, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ. 

Vicki McIntyre works at Arizona Liver Health in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Vicki McIntyre's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tucson
    1601 N Swan Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 470-4000
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Tucson
    899 N Wilmot Rd Ste 4, Tucson, AZ 85711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 485-4000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cirrhosis
Fatty Liver Disease
Hepatitis
Cirrhosis
Fatty Liver Disease
Hepatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Banner Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net Federal Services
    • Medicare
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Vicki McIntyre, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629075643
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Vicki McIntyre, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Vicki McIntyre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Vicki McIntyre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Vicki McIntyre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Vicki McIntyre works at Arizona Liver Health in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Vicki McIntyre’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Vicki McIntyre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vicki McIntyre.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vicki McIntyre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vicki McIntyre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

