Vicki Roberts, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
4.9 (54)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Vicki Roberts, PA-C

Vicki Roberts, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in West Columbia, SC. 

Vicki Roberts works at Palmetto Dermatology - West Columbia in West Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Vicki Roberts' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palmetto Dermatology - West Columbia
    3574 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 805-5683
    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Vicki Roberts, PA-C

    Specialties
    • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1952379471
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Vicki Roberts, PA-C is accepting new patients.

    Vicki Roberts has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Vicki Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Vicki Roberts works at Palmetto Dermatology - West Columbia in West Columbia, SC.

    54 patients have reviewed Vicki Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vicki Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vicki Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

