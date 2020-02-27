See All Counselors in Dallas, TX
Vicki Walls, LPC

Counseling
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Vicki Walls, LPC is a Counselor in Dallas, TX. 

Vicki Walls works at A Better You Counseling Center, PLLC in Dallas, TX with other offices in Pantego, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Downtown
    1910 Pacific Ave Ste 14160, Dallas, TX 75201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 563-2493
  2. 2
    A Better You Counseling Services
    3603 W Pioneer Pkwy, Pantego, TX 76013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 563-2493

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 27, 2020
    For the people that truly want help with whatever their situation may be, then this is the place for you! Vicki (said provider) in my opinion is a professional, caring, invested, highly intelligent with a slew of past certifications and credits and training etc. etc. I would have to say one of her best qualities/attributes would be summed up in one word “empathetic”she goes way above what any therapist psychiatrist psychologist has everBeen able to do for me personally in the past. Another quality is her ability to adapt to the current situation at any given minute. Example I show up this week for anxiety over the procedure I have to have done two minutes into my conversation if I choose to change that Topic then that’s exactly what we do because it is about me, End it will be the same for whoever goes running out of space. Summary she is worth her weight in gold and more I highly recommend her
    Vicki — Feb 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Vicki Walls, LPC
    About Vicki Walls, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366781072
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Southern Mississippi
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

