See All Physical Therapists in Fosston, MN
Vickie Anderson, PT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Vickie Anderson, PT

Physical Therapy
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Fosston, MN
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Vickie Anderson, PT

Vickie Anderson, PT is a Physical Therapist in Fosston, MN. 

Vickie Anderson works at Essentia Health-Fosston Clinic in Fosston, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Vickie Anderson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Fosston Clinic
    900 Hilligoss Blvd SE, Fosston, MN 56542 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:30am - 12:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthEOS
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • PreferredOne
    • Sanford Health Plan
    • Security Health Plan (SHP)
    • Ucare
    • WPS Health Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Vickie Anderson?

    Photo: Vickie Anderson, PT
    How would you rate your experience with Vickie Anderson, PT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Vickie Anderson to family and friends

    Vickie Anderson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Vickie Anderson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Vickie Anderson, PT.

    About Vickie Anderson, PT

    Specialties
    • Physical Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1164984647
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fosston

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Vickie Anderson, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Vickie Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Vickie Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Vickie Anderson works at Essentia Health-Fosston Clinic in Fosston, MN. View the full address on Vickie Anderson’s profile.

    Vickie Anderson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Vickie Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vickie Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vickie Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.