Vickie Farmer, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.6 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Vickie Farmer, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lubbock, TX. 

Vickie Farmer works at Grace Clinic in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology
    3815 23rd St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 744-7223
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 01, 2022
    We are extremely impressed with Dr. Farmer. She doesn’t rush you, she explains to where you can understand as a lay person. The only downfall would be, as are most Dr. Appointments, nothing is on time.
    Pat DeBusk — Mar 01, 2022
    Photo: Vickie Farmer, PA-C
    About Vickie Farmer, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457330268
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Vickie Farmer, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Vickie Farmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Vickie Farmer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Vickie Farmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Vickie Farmer works at Grace Clinic in Lubbock, TX. View the full address on Vickie Farmer’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Vickie Farmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vickie Farmer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vickie Farmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vickie Farmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

