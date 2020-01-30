Dr. Vickie Jackson, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vickie Jackson, PHD
Overview
Dr. Vickie Jackson, PHD is a Psychologist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Jackson works at
Locations
-
1
Inner Wellness Counseling and Consultation Pllc325 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 230, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 439-8887
-
2
Vickie Jackson, PhD19315 Fm 2252, Garden Ridge, TX 78266 Directions (210) 632-6652
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding. I have been seeing Dr. Jackson for several months. She immediately put me at ease and her demeanor and non-judgemental attitude made it easy for me to open up and explain my problems and concerns. I expect to continue seeing her for the foreseeable future. I owe a great deal to this woman, and am grateful to my primary care physician for having recommended her.
About Dr. Vickie Jackson, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
