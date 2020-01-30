See All Psychologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Vickie Jackson, PHD

Psychology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Vickie Jackson, PHD is a Psychologist in San Antonio, TX. 

Dr. Jackson works at Inner Wellness Counseling and Consultation Pllc in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Garden Ridge, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Inner Wellness Counseling and Consultation Pllc
    325 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 230, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 439-8887
  2. 2
    Vickie Jackson, PhD
    19315 Fm 2252, Garden Ridge, TX 78266 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 632-6652

Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Grief
Relationship Issues
Stress
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Jan 30, 2020
    Outstanding. I have been seeing Dr. Jackson for several months. She immediately put me at ease and her demeanor and non-judgemental attitude made it easy for me to open up and explain my problems and concerns. I expect to continue seeing her for the foreseeable future. I owe a great deal to this woman, and am grateful to my primary care physician for having recommended her.
    About Dr. Vickie Jackson, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588675540
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

