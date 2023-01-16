Vicky Cooke, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Vicky Cooke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Vicky Cooke, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Vicky Cooke, NP
Vicky Cooke, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Hixson, TN.
Vicky Cooke works at
Vicky Cooke's Office Locations
CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Northgate1017 Executive Dr Ste 101, Hixson, TN 37343 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
This woman is wonderful. I have been a patient of hers for 10 years during Covid. She called either me or my wife just about every day or every other day just to check on us my wife actually sees her as well
About Vicky Cooke, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1912013426
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson
Frequently Asked Questions
Vicky Cooke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Vicky Cooke.
Vicky Cooke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Vicky Cooke works at
27 patients have reviewed Vicky Cooke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vicky Cooke.
