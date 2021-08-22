See All Physicians Assistants in Phoenix, AZ
Victor Aire-Oaihimire, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.7 (3)
Overview of Victor Aire-Oaihimire, PA-C

Victor Aire-Oaihimire, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Phoenix, AZ. 

Victor Aire-Oaihimire works at Jewish Family and Childrens Service in Phoenix, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Victor Aire-Oaihimire's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jewish Family and Childrens Service
    4220 N 20th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 889-9401
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Cigna

    Aug 22, 2021
    I was recommended to see Dr. V and I am planning to go back. He is a very personable doctor; always listen to his patients before he make assessment. His office staff are very friendly yet professional. I highly recommend him to anybody... just one time appointment and decide for yourself.
    Fredrick J.Abraham — Aug 22, 2021
    About Victor Aire-Oaihimire, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912158551
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Victor Aire-Oaihimire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Victor Aire-Oaihimire works at Jewish Family and Childrens Service in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Victor Aire-Oaihimire’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Victor Aire-Oaihimire. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Victor Aire-Oaihimire.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Victor Aire-Oaihimire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Victor Aire-Oaihimire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

