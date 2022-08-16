Dr. Victor Hirsch, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Hirsch, PHD
Overview
Dr. Victor Hirsch, PHD is a Psychologist in League City, TX. They completed their fellowship with Va Hospital Medical Center, Houston, Tx 77030
Dr. Hirsch works at
Locations
-
1
Hirsch & Associates1025 E Main St Ste 100, League City, TX 77573 Directions
-
2
Hirsch & Associates1718 N Amburn Rd Ste B, Texas City, TX 77591 Directions (281) 332-3852
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hirsch helped me get my mental health and sanity back! I will forever be greatful. He is funny, smart, kind and extremely knowledgeable. I thank God for him!
About Dr. Victor Hirsch, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1326155326
Education & Certifications
- Va Hospital Medical Center, Houston, Tx 77030
- East Texas State University
Frequently Asked Questions
