Victor Ilog, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Victor Ilog, FNP-C
Victor Ilog, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Sunland Park, NM. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Chamberlain University.
Victor Ilog works at
Victor Ilog's Office Locations
NM Family Services3465 McNutt Rd, Sunland Park, NM 88063 Directions (575) 915-1338Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
NM Family Services2801 Missouri Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 915-1338Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Victor Ilog, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 6 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134628563
Education & Certifications
- Chamberlain University
- University Of Texas At El Paso School Of Nursing
Victor Ilog has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Victor Ilog accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Victor Ilog has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Victor Ilog works at
Victor Ilog speaks Spanish.
