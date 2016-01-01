See All Nurse Practitioners in Sunland Park, NM
Victor Ilog, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Victor Ilog, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Victor Ilog, FNP-C

Victor Ilog, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Sunland Park, NM. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Chamberlain University.

Victor Ilog works at NM Family Services in Sunland Park, NM with other offices in Las Cruces, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Cecilia Elias, FNP
Cecilia Elias, FNP
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Krystal Kalt
Krystal Kalt
3.0 (2)
View Profile
Winnie Wang, FNP
Winnie Wang, FNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Victor Ilog's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NM Family Services
    3465 McNutt Rd, Sunland Park, NM 88063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 915-1338
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    NM Family Services
    2801 Missouri Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 915-1338
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Victor Ilog?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Victor Ilog, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Victor Ilog, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Victor Ilog to family and friends

    Victor Ilog's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Victor Ilog

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Victor Ilog, FNP-C.

    About Victor Ilog, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134628563
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Chamberlain University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Texas At El Paso School Of Nursing
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Victor Ilog, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Victor Ilog is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Victor Ilog has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Victor Ilog has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Victor Ilog has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Victor Ilog.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Victor Ilog, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Victor Ilog appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Victor Ilog, FNP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.