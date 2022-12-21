Dr. Victor Loos, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Loos, PHD
Overview
Dr. Victor Loos, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Houston, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2524 Nottingham St, Houston, TX 77005 Directions (713) 526-4751
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Loos is assertive and works to let me realize the potential consequences of my approaches, actions, and how to solve issues. I have been visiting Dr. Loos intermittently for eight years; since he initially helped me to solve a problematic situation. I do not hesitate to meet him when I am confused or spending more than expected to solve personal or family problems. Getting an appointment is simple; his assistant always finds a spot that suits my schedule.
About Dr. Victor Loos, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1154353597
