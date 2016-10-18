Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Victor Ramirez, OD
Overview of Dr. Victor Ramirez, OD
Dr. Victor Ramirez, OD is an Optometrist in El Paso, TX.
Dr. Ramirez's Office Locations
- 1 7685 N Loop Dr, El Paso, TX 79915 Directions (915) 772-9485
- Ambetter
Ratings & Reviews
Best optometrist I have ever seen... He and his staff really cares about their patients
About Dr. Victor Ramirez, OD
- Optometry
- English, French
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramirez speaks French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.
