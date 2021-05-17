Dr. Victor Wiesner, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiesner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Wiesner, PHD
Overview
Dr. Victor Wiesner, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in The Woodlands, TX.
Dr. Wiesner works at
Locations
-
1
Dr Victor Wiesner25301 Borough Park Dr Ste 237, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (281) 825-7789Monday10:00am - 9:00pmTuesday10:00am - 9:00pmWednesday10:00am - 9:00pmThursday10:00am - 9:00pmFriday10:00am - 9:00pmSaturday10:00am - 9:00pmSunday10:00am - 9:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wiesner?
The doctor was very insightful and non-judgmental and I was quickly put at ease. It felt more like a conversation than analysis and that was refreshing. He listened carefully and seemed concerned to get my perspective exactly right. I was a little put off at first when he spend so much time asking about the specifics of my goals and were they "my" goals or those of me wife's. I latter saw the great significance of this careful examination before we dived into content. On the second session I had clear specific goals that I wanted with a concrete action plan. It made all the difference. I realized I'd been in a couple of dozen therapy sessions before but his second session was really MY FIRST COUNSELING SESSION EVER! Thank you Dr Weisner!
About Dr. Victor Wiesner, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1043529183
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiesner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiesner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiesner works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiesner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiesner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiesner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiesner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.