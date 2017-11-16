See All Family Doctors in Sacramento, CA
Victoria Bennett, PA-C

Family Medicine
5.0 (2)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Victoria Bennett, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. 

Victoria Bennett works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St # 66, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Centene
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 16, 2017
    I have been her patient for several years and she is compassionate and sweet and listen to you in all your needs . I truly recomend her she is really the best. Katya
    Nov 16, 2017
    Photo: Victoria Bennett, PA-C
    About Victoria Bennett, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1497066286
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Victoria Bennett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Victoria Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Victoria Bennett works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Victoria Bennett’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Victoria Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Victoria Bennett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Victoria Bennett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Victoria Bennett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

