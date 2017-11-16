Victoria Bennett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Victoria Bennett, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Victoria Bennett, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA.
Victoria Bennett works at
Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St # 66, Sacramento, CA 95816 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Shield of California
- Centene
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Victoria Bennett?
I have been her patient for several years and she is compassionate and sweet and listen to you in all your needs . I truly recomend her she is really the best. Katya
About Victoria Bennett, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1497066286
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Victoria Bennett accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Victoria Bennett using Healthline FindCare.
Victoria Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Victoria Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Victoria Bennett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Victoria Bennett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Victoria Bennett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.