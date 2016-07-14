Victoria Benton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Victoria Benton, LPC
Overview
Victoria Benton, LPC is a Counselor in Baton Rouge, LA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10985 N Harrells Ferry Rd Ste 200, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Directions (225) 273-0106
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Victoria Benton?
Vicky Benton is an understanding person who makes a whole lot of sense. She used scripture inher counseling, but doesn't preach or try to convert you. She also gave me some excellent resources to help in my healing. I still have a way to go, but wouldn't be on the way without her. Thank you Vicky.
About Victoria Benton, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1417910365
Frequently Asked Questions
Victoria Benton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Victoria Benton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Victoria Benton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Victoria Benton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Victoria Benton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.