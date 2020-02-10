Dr. Christofi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Victoria Christofi, PHD
Overview
Dr. Victoria Christofi, PHD is a Counselor in Oklahoma City, OK.
Dr. Christofi works at
Locations
Innersource8241 S Walker Ave Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Directions (405) 535-2155
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent provider. Kind, compassionate, thoughtful.
About Dr. Victoria Christofi, PHD
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christofi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Christofi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christofi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christofi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christofi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.