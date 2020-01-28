See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Wilmington, NC
Victoria Franklin, WHNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Victoria Franklin, WHNP

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Victoria Franklin, WHNP

Victoria Franklin, WHNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. 

Victoria Franklin works at Novant Health Glen Meade OB/GYN - Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Victoria Franklin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Glen Meade Ob Gyn PA
    1809 Glen Meade Rd, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 505-5053
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Victoria Franklin?

    Jan 28, 2020
    Vicky was my prenatal provider with my second born. She was very knowledgeable and thorough. She answered all of my questions and concerns at every visit. I highly recommend her!
    Riva — Jan 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Victoria Franklin, WHNP
    How would you rate your experience with Victoria Franklin, WHNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Victoria Franklin to family and friends

    Victoria Franklin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Victoria Franklin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Victoria Franklin, WHNP.

    About Victoria Franklin, WHNP

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1902109085
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Victoria Franklin, WHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Victoria Franklin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Victoria Franklin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Victoria Franklin works at Novant Health Glen Meade OB/GYN - Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Victoria Franklin’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Victoria Franklin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Victoria Franklin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Victoria Franklin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Victoria Franklin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.