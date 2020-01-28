Victoria Franklin, WHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Victoria Franklin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Victoria Franklin, WHNP
Overview of Victoria Franklin, WHNP
Victoria Franklin, WHNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wilmington, NC.
Victoria Franklin's Office Locations
Glen Meade Ob Gyn PA1809 Glen Meade Rd, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 505-5053
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Vicky was my prenatal provider with my second born. She was very knowledgeable and thorough. She answered all of my questions and concerns at every visit. I highly recommend her!
About Victoria Franklin, WHNP
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Female
- 1902109085
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
