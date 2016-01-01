Overview

Victoria Lois, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wild Rose, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Thedacare Medical Center Wild Rose.



Victoria Lois works at ThedaCare Physicians Wild Rose in Wild Rose, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.