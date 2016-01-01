Victoria Lois, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Victoria Lois is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Victoria Lois, PA
Overview
Victoria Lois, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wild Rose, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Thedacare Medical Center Wild Rose.
Victoria Lois works at
Locations
-
1
ThedaCare Physicians Wild Rose701 Grove Ave, Wild Rose, WI 54984 Directions (920) 308-4675Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Victoria Lois?
About Victoria Lois, PA
- Family Medicine
- 5 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1639664642
Education & Certifications
- MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Medical Center Wild Rose
Frequently Asked Questions
Victoria Lois accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Victoria Lois has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Victoria Lois works at
Victoria Lois has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Victoria Lois.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Victoria Lois, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Victoria Lois appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.