Victoria James has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Victoria James
Overview of Victoria James
Victoria James is a Nurse Practitioner in Clearwater, FL.
Victoria James works at
Victoria James' Office Locations
-
1
Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group PA3131 N McMullen Booth Rd, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 726-8871Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Victoria James?
Victoria is one of the most compassionate, intelligent Nurse Practioners I have ever been to. I had a complicated medical issue that noone else was able to identify. She was able to diagnose and treat me after having gone to 2 other Doctors who did not pick up on what she did. She is amazing and I will go to her from now on!!
About Victoria James
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1104209634
Frequently Asked Questions
Victoria James accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Victoria James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Victoria James works at
Victoria James has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Victoria James.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Victoria James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Victoria James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.