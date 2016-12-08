Victoria Kennedy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Victoria Kennedy, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Victoria Kennedy, FNP
Victoria Kennedy, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Charleston, SC.
Victoria Kennedy works at
Victoria Kennedy's Office Locations
Hugh D. Durrence MD PC418 Folly Rd Ste A, Charleston, SC 29412 Directions (843) 795-5362
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Colleague of David Egleston, MD. They've been my primaries for many years, and I always feel well taken-care of.
About Victoria Kennedy, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1043477912
Victoria Kennedy accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Victoria Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Victoria Kennedy works at
3 patients have reviewed Victoria Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Victoria Kennedy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Victoria Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods.