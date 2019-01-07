Victoria Marlow accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Victoria Marlow, LMFT
Victoria Marlow, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Lafayette, CA.
- 1 3746 Mt Diablo Blvd Ste 200, Lafayette, CA 94549 Directions (925) 254-4807
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I've been seeing Vicki on a weekly basis for almost 8 months now, and I'm glad I ignored the review above. Vicki has been a fantastic resource for me and her method of not being overly prescriptive works quite well for me, as I am someone who tends to take things very literally. I was careful to establish from the first session that I was not interested in medication, and she jotted that down and did not suggest it even once, until I brought it up a few months later. Thanks for everything Vicki.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1437190766
