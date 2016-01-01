Victoria McGinley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Victoria McGinley, APNP
Victoria McGinley, APNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Milwaukee, WI.
Victoria McGinley's Office Locations
- 1 1225 W Historic Mitchell St # 223, Milwaukee, WI 53204 Directions (414) 383-4455
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1477997039
Victoria McGinley accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Victoria McGinley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Victoria McGinley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Victoria McGinley.
