Dr. Peters has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Victoria Peters, OD
Overview of Dr. Victoria Peters, OD
Dr. Victoria Peters, OD is an Optometrist in Pueblo, CO.
Dr. Peters works at
Dr. Peters' Office Locations
I Care Vision Center1700 W Us Highway 50, Pueblo, CO 81008 Directions (719) 404-5000
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Peters for many years and she is the best Optometrist I have ever been to! She is caring, very knowledgeable and , once you are a patient, she and Becky, who works with her, treat you like family. I highly recommend Dr. Peters!
About Dr. Victoria Peters, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1083690408
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peters accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Peters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.