Victoria Ravensberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Victoria Ravensberg, PSY
Overview
Victoria Ravensberg, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Hillsboro, OR.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 328 W Main St Ste A200, Hillsboro, OR 97123 Directions (503) 536-3855
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
About Victoria Ravensberg, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1982755716
Frequently Asked Questions
Victoria Ravensberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Victoria Ravensberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Victoria Ravensberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Victoria Ravensberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Victoria Ravensberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.