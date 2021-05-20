See All Clinical Psychologists in Burr Ridge, IL
Dr. Victoria Reid, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3.4 (19)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Victoria Reid, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Burr Ridge, IL. 

Dr. Reid works at Dr. Victoria Reid, PhD - Clinical Neuropsychologist in Burr Ridge, IL with other offices in Decatur, GA and Orland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Burr Ridge, IL
    1333 Burr Ridge Pkwy Ste 200, Burr Ridge, IL 60527 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 632-0366
    Monday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 9:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Decatur, GA
    160 Clairemont Ave, Decatur, GA 30030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 954-5725
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Victoria Reid PHD LTD
    15255 S 94th Ave Ste 500, Orland Park, IL 60462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 403-4055

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Stress Disorder (ASD)
Asperger Syndrome
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Treatment frequency



Acute Stress Disorder (ASD) Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 20, 2021
    Dr. Reid is a compassionate caregiver whose methodologies are practical, modern and they produce verifiable results. I was having some cognitive issues that were deeply personal, scary and embarrassing to me. Dr. Reid provided me with an exceptionally thorough and unbiased series of tests that helped me recognize the root of the challenges I was facing and how best to recognize changes that were needed in order to overcome my issue(s). Additionally, she is extremely approachable for anyone with any sort of hesitance or reservations to getting treatment. I highly recommend her services.
    About Dr. Victoria Reid, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922131622
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victoria Reid, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Reid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

