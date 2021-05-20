Dr. Victoria Reid, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoria Reid, PHD
Overview
Dr. Victoria Reid, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Burr Ridge, IL.
Locations
Burr Ridge, IL1333 Burr Ridge Pkwy Ste 200, Burr Ridge, IL 60527 Directions (312) 632-0366Monday9:00am - 9:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 9:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 9:00pmThursday1:00pm - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Decatur, GA160 Clairemont Ave, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (678) 954-5725Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Victoria Reid PHD LTD15255 S 94th Ave Ste 500, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (708) 403-4055
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reid is a compassionate caregiver whose methodologies are practical, modern and they produce verifiable results. I was having some cognitive issues that were deeply personal, scary and embarrassing to me. Dr. Reid provided me with an exceptionally thorough and unbiased series of tests that helped me recognize the root of the challenges I was facing and how best to recognize changes that were needed in order to overcome my issue(s). Additionally, she is extremely approachable for anyone with any sort of hesitance or reservations to getting treatment. I highly recommend her services.
About Dr. Victoria Reid, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1922131622
Dr. Reid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Reid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reid.
