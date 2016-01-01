Victoria Rourk, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Victoria Rourk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Victoria Rourk, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Victoria Rourk, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC.
Victoria Rourk works at
Locations
-
1
Office10030 Gilead Rd Ste 360, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (980) 369-3508
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Victoria Rourk?
About Victoria Rourk, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1750610382
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Victoria Rourk accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Victoria Rourk using Healthline FindCare.
Victoria Rourk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Victoria Rourk works at
Victoria Rourk has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Victoria Rourk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Victoria Rourk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Victoria Rourk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.