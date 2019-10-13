Dr. Victoria Smith, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoria Smith, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Victoria Smith, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
-
1
hope & wellness300 N Washington St Ste 102, Falls Church, VA 22046 Directions (703) 923-8965
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
Dr. Smith is hands-down the very best therapist my family has ever had. She's been a godsend for our child struggling with anxiety and computer addiction. She was able to meet him right where he was, using his language and interests and helping him acquire the skill set and tools to help him manage his own feelings. He will use these tools "for the rest of my life" - to quote him. We are forever grateful to her for her gentleness, compassion and expertise. I've recommended Dr. Smith to a number of parents as well as adults, all who are looking for a wonderful therapist. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Victoria Smith, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1235616335
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes of Health
- Johns Hopkins U, Kennedy Krieger Inst
- University Of Maryland
- University Of California, Irvine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.