Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Centerville, OH
Victoria Sorice, PA-C

Bariatric Surgery
4.9 (42)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Victoria Sorice, PA-C is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Centerville, OH. 

Victoria Sorice works at Premier Weight Loss Solutions in Centerville, OH with other offices in Englewood, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Weight Loss Solutions in Centerville
    6611 Clyo Rd Ste F, Centerville, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Premier Weight Loss Solutions at Miami Valley Hospital North Campus
    9000 N Main St, Englewood, OH 45415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
  • Miami Valley Hospital South
  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Miami Valley Hospital North

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 42 ratings
Patient Ratings (42)
5 Star
(39)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Victoria Sorice, PA-C

Specialties
  • Bariatric Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1275112344
Frequently Asked Questions

Victoria Sorice, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Victoria Sorice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Victoria Sorice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

42 patients have reviewed Victoria Sorice. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Victoria Sorice.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Victoria Sorice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Victoria Sorice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

