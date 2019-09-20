Victoria Thoreson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Victoria Thoreson, PSY
Offers telehealth
Victoria Thoreson, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Portland, OR.
Locations
- 1 2929 SW Multnomah Blvd Ste 202, Portland, OR 97219 Directions (503) 886-9944
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I was referred to Dr. Thoreson after spending seven months in a dual diagnosis inpatient facility in Malibu and Santa Monica, CA. I was still dealing with a lot of complicated medical and mental health issues. Dr. Thoreson did her homework before my first appointment and was well-briefed on my medical issues. I have been under her care for one year seeing her weekly. Not only is she an amazing doctor of psychology and provider of support and care, she has also been an exceptional advocate for me in other areas of my healthcare communicating with my PCP and making other referrals. I don’t ever feel misunderstood and always feel supported. Dr. Thoreson goes above and beyond in providing care and I have a tremendous amount of gratitude that I am her patient. She is well versed in different treatment modalities which she has deployed during our sessions adapting as my needs and level of care have changed. I was fortunate that she had an opening for a new patient - she is one of a kind!
About Victoria Thoreson, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1114914504
Victoria Thoreson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
