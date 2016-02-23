Victoria Tyra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Victoria Tyra, APRN
Victoria Tyra, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Richardson, TX. They completed their fellowship with Duke-Johnson & Johnson Nursing Leadership Fellowship
NPraxis, LLC123 House Calls, Richardson, TX 75081 Directions (972) 977-9421
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
I love this doctor she's very understanding and tell you straight out what's happening what you need to do and takes good care of her patients this is the number #1 doctor in McKinney I have moved and she is a little too far for me to go see but I will tell you one thing if the doctor I go to see next month is not acceptable in my terms of a doctor she may see me back in her office as a patient very comfortable with the Victoria I always feel comfortable when in her office .
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1164679510
- Duke-Johnson & Johnson Nursing Leadership Fellowship
