Victoria Welch, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Victoria Welch, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC.
Victoria Welch works at
Locations
Novant Health Maplewood Family Medicine100 Robinhood Medical Plz, Winston Salem, NC 27106 Directions (336) 571-7781Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is very professional .. listens to me and my concerns with issues.
About Victoria Welch, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1871981506
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Victoria Welch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Victoria Welch accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Victoria Welch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Victoria Welch speaks Spanish.
