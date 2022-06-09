See All Psychologists in Cedar Grove, NJ
Victoria Wilson

Psychology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Victoria Wilson is a Psychologist in Cedar Grove, NJ. They specialize in Psychology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University.

Victoria Wilson works at Center For Positive Psychology in Cedar Grove, NJ with other offices in Franklin Lakes, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cedar Grove Office
    416 Pompton Ave, Cedar Grove, NJ 07009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 239-2345
  2. 2
    611 Route 208, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 239-2345

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Bipolar Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Bipolar Disorder

Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Bipolar Disorder
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Depressive Episode
Panic Disorder
Psychological Disorders
Separation Anxiety
Sex Addiction
Sex Therapy
Sexual Dysfunction
Stress
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    • Aetna
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Victoria Wilson

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Russian and Ukrainian
    NPI Number
    • 1245597772
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Lyons Veterans Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Drexel University
    Undergraduate School
    • Villanova University School of Law
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Victoria Wilson is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Victoria Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Victoria Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Victoria Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Victoria Wilson.

