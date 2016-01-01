See All Nurse Practitioners in Chandler, AZ
Victorine Ekoko Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Victorine Ekoko

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Victorine Ekoko

Victorine Ekoko is a Nurse Practitioner in Chandler, AZ. 

Victorine Ekoko works at Arizona Liver Health in Chandler, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Victorine Ekoko's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Institute for Liver Health Dba Liver Health
    2201 W Fairview St Ste 9, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 470-4000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fatty Liver Disease
Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis
Fatty Liver Disease
Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Victorine Ekoko?

    Photo: Victorine Ekoko
    How would you rate your experience with Victorine Ekoko?
    • Likelihood of recommending Victorine Ekoko to family and friends

    Victorine Ekoko's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Victorine Ekoko

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Victorine Ekoko.

    About Victorine Ekoko

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134374374
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Victorine Ekoko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Victorine Ekoko works at Arizona Liver Health in Chandler, AZ. View the full address on Victorine Ekoko’s profile.

    Victorine Ekoko has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Victorine Ekoko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Victorine Ekoko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Victorine Ekoko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Victorine Ekoko?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.