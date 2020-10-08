See All Nurse Practitioners in Houston, TX
Vincent Alexander, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Vincent Alexander, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Vincent Alexander, FNP

Vincent Alexander, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. 

Vincent Alexander works at Fairway Medical Clinic in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Mariangel Zambrano, NP
Mariangel Zambrano, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Sabiat Shittu, APN
Sabiat Shittu, APN
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Vincent Alexander's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fairway Medical Clinic
    4910 Telephone Rd, Houston, TX 77087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 641-3900

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Vincent Alexander?

Oct 08, 2020
experienced.
Moorjani M — Oct 08, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Vincent Alexander, FNP
How would you rate your experience with Vincent Alexander, FNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Vincent Alexander to family and friends

Vincent Alexander's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Vincent Alexander

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Vincent Alexander, FNP.

About Vincent Alexander, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1053969956
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Vincent Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Vincent Alexander works at Fairway Medical Clinic in Houston, TX. View the full address on Vincent Alexander’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Vincent Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vincent Alexander.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vincent Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vincent Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Vincent Alexander, FNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.