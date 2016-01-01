Vincent Lewis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Vincent Lewis, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Vincent Lewis, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Salisbury, MD.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1324 Belmont Ave Ste 103, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (443) 978-7383
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Vincent Lewis?
About Vincent Lewis, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1275791147
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland Eastern Shore
Frequently Asked Questions
Vincent Lewis accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Vincent Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Vincent Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vincent Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vincent Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vincent Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.