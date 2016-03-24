Dr. Vincent Monastra, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monastra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Monastra, PHD
Overview
Dr. Vincent Monastra, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Endicott, NY.
Dr. Monastra works at
Locations
Jacqueline Ponticiello-family Health Nurse Practitioner Rn Pllc
94 Marshall Dr, Endicott, NY 13760
Ratings & Reviews
I am the parent of one of Dr. Monastra's former patients. Dr. Monastra met with a very shy, anxious, severely inattentive middle school student, and worked with us to help her become a happy, friendly, and independent graduate student. As an expert in the field, he communicated his knowledge clearly, warmly, and with humor. His care for his patients is obvious.
About Dr. Vincent Monastra, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1750544888
Dr. Monastra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Monastra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monastra.
